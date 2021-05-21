StockMarketWire.com - Jersey based active fund management group TEAM has reported a loss before tax was £0.9 million for the six months ended 31 March 2021.
Revenue was £0.6 million for the period.
During the period, the company strengthened its investment management team with new senior hires and corporate governance with three non-executive directors.
In January 2020, the company completed its first acquisition, Theta Enhanced Asset Management Ltd with an AUM of £140 million. Since then AUM has grown to £286 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: