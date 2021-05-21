StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said it expected to resume cruising, with sailings from Alaska starting in July.
Three of the company's cruise line brands including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line were expected to return to service in the United States starting in July with Alaska sailings departing directly from Seattle, the company said.
Princess Cruises would resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven-day cruises onboard Majestic Princess.
Holland America Line would resume its cruise operations to Alaska, scheduled to depart July 24, with 11 Saturday departures that will operate through October 2.
Carnival Cruise Line, which had already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, said it was also working to finalize its plans to operate Carnival Horizon from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston in July.
At 9:29am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
