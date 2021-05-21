StockMarketWire.com - Gas and oil production company Diversified Energy said it had raised gross proceeds of US$225 million through the placing of shares at a discount.
The company placed 19.99% of its existing ordinary share capital, or 141,540,782 shares at a price of 112 pence, representing a 2.5% discount to the 30-day volume-weighted average price and an 8.3% discount from the closing mid-market price on 20 May 2021.
The net proceeds from the fundraising would be used to part fund the acquisitions including the newly announced Blackbeard acquisition in its recently established Central regional focus area.
'With just two transactions, the Central RFA adds nearly a third to our daily production, and will benefit both from our Smarter Asset Management programmes and from the additional scale that future infill acquisitions will afford us to reduce costs and further improve already strong margins,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
