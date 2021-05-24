Interim Result
25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/05/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
25/05/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
25/05/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
27/05/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
27/05/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
27/05/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
27/05/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
31/05/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
01/06/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
01/06/2021 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
Final Result
25/05/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
25/05/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
25/05/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/05/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
25/05/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
25/05/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
25/05/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
25/05/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
27/05/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/05/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/05/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
27/05/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
27/05/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
28/05/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/05/2021 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)
AGM / EGM
25/05/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
25/05/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
25/05/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
25/05/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
25/05/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
25/05/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
25/05/2021 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
25/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
25/05/2021 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)
25/05/2021 Quarto Group (The) Inc (QRT)
25/05/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
25/05/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
25/05/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/05/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
25/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)
27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)
28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)
28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
Trading Statement
25/05/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
27/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
01/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
Ex-Dividend
25/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
25/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
25/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
27/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
27/05/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
27/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
27/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
27/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
27/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
27/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
27/05/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
27/05/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
27/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
27/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
27/05/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
27/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
27/05/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
27/05/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
27/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
27/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
27/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
27/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
27/05/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
27/05/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
27/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
27/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
27/05/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
27/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
27/05/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
27/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
28/05/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
28/05/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
28/05/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
28/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
28/05/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
28/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
28/05/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
28/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
28/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
28/05/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
28/05/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
28/05/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
28/05/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com