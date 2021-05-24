StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Ted Baker said it had delayed the release of its annual results due to delays caused by the pandemic.
The company's results for the 53 weeks to 30 January would now be published on 10 June, instead of 27 May.
The delay was 'a consequence of disruption caused by Covid on audit processes', Ted Baker said.
'The group confirms that full-year results will be in line with consensus expectations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: