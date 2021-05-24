StockMarketWire.com - Fibrosis and oncology focused Nuformix said it had appointed Alastair Riddell as its new chairman, while also announcing the resignation of Joanne Holland as chief scientific officer.
Non-executive director Karl Keegan also had resigned.
The new chairman, Riddell, had previously served as chief executive of Pharmagene, Paradigm Therapeutics and Stem Cell Sciences.
More recently he had held non-executive roles, including as chairman of Feedback and Nemesis Biosciences.
Holland had resigned from the end of May to pursue other opportunities, while Keegan has resigned, with immediate effect, to focus on another executive role.
