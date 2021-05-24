StockMarketWire.com - Property portal OnTheMarket said it had entered into an exclusive commercial partnership with tenant referencing platform Insurestreet, trading as Canopy.
OnTheMarket said the 12-month partnership would enable it to provide agent customers with free tenant referencing, including employment and landlord references.
'The Canopy and OnTheMarket rental platform will be live in July 2021,' it added.
'This partnership follows OnTheMarket's recently announced commercial partnership with Sprift Technologies to provide agent customers with free market appraisal guides.'
