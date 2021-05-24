StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Energean boosted its production guidance despite a delay to expectations of first gas from its Karish operations following fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore.
Guidance was increased to between 38 and 42 kboepd from 36 to 41 kboepd.
For the 3-months to 31 March 2021, production in the four-months to 30 April 2021 was 44.2 kboepd, about 15% ahead of the midpoint of full-year guidance.
First production from Karish was now expected in mid-2022 following the 're-introduction of enhanced COVID-19-related restrictions in Singapore,' the company said.
'Although unfortunate, the revised timetable should not have a material impact on the 15+ year secured revenue stream of our Israeli gas business,' it added.
'In the near-term, we expect to sign a rig contract for our Israel-growth programme, commencing 2022, and with the potential to double the size of our resource base.'
