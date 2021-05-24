StockMarketWire.com - Multi-media content and digital solutions company Immedia said it continued make 'good' progress on due diligence enquiries into the proposed acquisition of Sprift Technologies.
'Immedia also agreed to provide Sprift with a secured loan facility of £900,000 for working capital purposes in three equal tranches; the third tranche of £300,000 was due to be paid to Sprift on 21 May 2021,' the company said.
'As this money is not yet required, the Company has agreed to defer the payment of this tranche until Sprift request it; all other terms of the Loan Agreement remain unchanged,' it added.
At 8:27am: [LON:IME] Immedia Group PLC share price was 0p at 25.5p
