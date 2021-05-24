StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter posted a 21% fall in annual profit, but lifted its dividend citing an improved underlying performance.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December decreased to £30.2 million, down from £38.1 million year-on-year.
Randall & Quilter said the fall included the impact of intangibles created from acquisitions in legacy insurance.
It also included mark-to-market movements in its fixed income investment portfolio and foreign currency translation reserves associated with changes in interest and exchange rates.
Pre-tax operating profit doubled to £16.0 million and the company declared a full-year dividend of 4p per share, up 5% year-on-year.
Randall & Quilter also announced a new progressive dividend policy with a payout ratio of 25%-50% of pre-tax operating profit.
The policy, it said, reflected current growth opportunities and a balance of reinvesting and growing dividends.
