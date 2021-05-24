StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pembridge Resources said senior management of the Minto mine in Canada had approved an exploration drilling programme budgeted at CAD$3.2 million.
The planned timeline for drilling was from July to November using up to two A5 Titan diamond drill rigs, with final results expected in early 2022.
The drilling was aiming to explore undeveloped parts of the Minto claims licensed area that, based on past geophysic surveys and geochemistry, were highly prospective.
Initially, 64 targets were identified by Minto and these were then prioritised, resulting in 27 high priority drillholes, all of which were near to known mining areas.
At 9:13am: [LON:PERE] Pembridge Resources Plc share price was 0p at 3.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
