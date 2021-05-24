StockMarketWire.com - Deltic Energy said that Shell U.K., its joint venture partner and operator of licence P2252, has appointed Fugro GB North Marine to carry out geophysical and geotechnical site survey works over the Pensacola prospect in preparation for the drilling of the Pensacola exploration well.
The site survey was expected to commence at the end of July 2021 and be completed in Q3 2021.
At 9:14am: [LON:DELT] share price was 0p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: