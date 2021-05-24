StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company HICL Infrastructure said it had renegotiated its £400 million revolving credit facility, used to support the acquisition of new investments.
The facility, with a duration is two years through to 31 May 2023, linked interest charged to HICL's performance in relation to environmental, social and governance matters.
'Specifically, HICL will incur a premium or reduction to the interest charged on the RCF based on performance against the following ESG targets,' the company said.
'Performance against these targets will be measured annually, with the cost of the RCF being adjusted for the following year. Overall, the margin on the RCF can vary between 164bps and 170bps over SONIA for GBP drawings,' it added.
At 9:27am: [LON:HICL] Hicl Infrastructure PLC share price was 0p at 175.6p
