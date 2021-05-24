StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Predator Oil & Gas said it had awarded the contract for the construction of a well pad platform in Morocco to Skayavers Sarl.
The contact also involved the improvement and extension of up to 5 kilometres of access roads.
Civil works were to start immediately to facilitate the commencement of drilling activities next month.
'A further update on progress will be given upon completion of the well pad platform and the upgrade of access roads and tracks,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:PRD] Predator Oil Gas Holdings Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 3.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
