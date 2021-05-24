StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold reported further 'strong' drill results from its its Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali.
Among the highlights was a 19 meter intersection of 4 grams per tonne of gold from a depth of 13 meters, which was the company's 'best hole of the campaign to date in more shallow oxides,' Cora Gold said.
'These results are also in areas of limited historical drilling, offering further significant encouragement,' it added.
The company plans to drill up to 35,000m by the end of July 2021, with a dual focus on targeting resource growth as well as infill drilling to convert existing inferred resources to measured and indicated resources.
'We have now completed over 13,000m of drilling in this programme and have recently commenced geotechnical drilling with a diamond drill rig. A second RC rig will be mobilising to site in the coming weeks,' the company said.
At 9:42am: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: