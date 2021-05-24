StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining has announced that the maiden drilling and field programme at the Enonkoski nickel-copper-cobalt project in eastern Finland has commenced with their partner Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Ltd.
The 3000 metre drilling programme targeting mineralisation in the Tevanjoki and Laukunsuo areas within Enonkoski will be followed by a period of analysis to be carried out by the partners.
Drilling completion will be followed by additional exploration activities within the Enonkoski Ni-Cu-Co Project area planned for the summer and autumn of 2021.
Bluejay currently holds three large scale project areas in East Finland - the Enonkoski Ni-Cu-Co project, the Hammaslahti copper-zinc-gold-silver project, and the Outokumpu copper-cobalt-zinc-nickel-gold-silver project. The exploration company recently signed a US$20 million joint-venture and earn-in agreement with Rio Tinto for the Enonkoski Ni-Cu-Co project, announced 10 November 2020.
At 2:34pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: