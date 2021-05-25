StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Ted Baker said it had secured an extension to its revolving credit facility with its existing lending syndicate to November 2023 with amended covenants.
An existing facility of £108 million maturing in September 2022 and restricted facility of £25 million maturing in January 2022, would be replaced by a new facility of £90 million.
The new facility would reduce to £80 million in January 2022 until maturity in November 2023.
'The amended revolving credit facility includes among other changes amendments to the adjusted EBITDA covenant tests, providing further financial flexibility for the group,' Ted Baker said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
