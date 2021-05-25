StockMarketWire.com - Alpha Global Alpha's Apax Digital Fund said it had invested about €2 million in Faculty, a British artificial intelligence company.
The investment, part of a £30m growth funding round led by ADF, would help 'accelerate new product development, expand Faculty's geographic footprint, and drive the expansion of the company's "AI as a Service" model,' the company said.
'The investment would also support the rollout of Faculty's new learning and development programme, which will sit at the centre of the business to help develop technical and commercial talent as the company scales,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
