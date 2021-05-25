StockMarketWire.com - RNA-focused pharmaceutical company Silence Therapeutics said it had received a remaining $40 million from AstraZeneca as part of an $80 million investment for a collaboration announced in March.
'The companies also started work on two undisclosed targets and are on-track to initiate work on five targets within the first three years of the collaboration,' Silence said.
The collaboration was focused on leveraging Silence's platform to discover and develop siRNA therapeutics for cardiovascular, renal, metabolic and respiratory diseases.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
