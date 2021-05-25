StockMarketWire.com - Land and property company Harworth said it had made 'strong' start to 2021 as demand for serviced land and industrial units remained robust.
'Demand for our serviced land and industrial units has been robust so far this year, and we continue to progress planning applications across our strategic land portfolio, including our 1,000-home mixed-use development at Ironbridge, which secured the first of its two required planning approvals last week,' the company said.
With a strong balance sheet and development pipeline, 'we are well-positioned to deliver growth over the remainder of the year,' it added.
