StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies drilling had started at its Diba gold project in western Mali.
The drilling programme followed the completion of an initial 48km ground magnetic survey, which had defined a number of additional targets.
'The 10,000m RC programme will test the high grade zone within the Diba deposit, where previous intersections include 3.34 g/t Au over 60m from 17m (including 13.60 g/t Au over 9m) and 43.83 g/t Au over 5m from surface,' the company said.
'The programme will also seek to expand the current MRE at the Diba deposit, as well as test the potential extension of the Diba NW prospect,' it added.
The 7,500m AC programme, meanwhile, would target a 4km long and northerly striking zone, which may 'represent a potential extension of the Diba NW prospect,' the company said.
After completing the drilling programmes, Altus anticipated commissioning an updated independent mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for the project.
At 8:45am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
