StockMarketWire.com - Legal marketing and services group NAHL narrowed annual losses, even as revenue fell, thanks to lower expenses including impairment charges.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.3 million.
Revenue fell 20% to £40.9 million and underlying operating profit fell 45% to £5.7 million as Covid-19 restrictions weighed.
NAHL said revenue in the first four months of 2021 had fallen 19% year-on-year, in line with its expectations.
Notwithstanding potential further government Covid-19 restrictions, it was anticipating a return to pre-pandemic trends in its markets during 2022.
'We are optimistic about the future and, notwithstanding any further setbacks with Covid-19, we expect to see profits in 2021 exceed those in 2020,' chairman Tim Aspinall said.
At 8:53am: [LON:NAH] Nahl Group share price was 0p at 45.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: