StockMarketWire.com - Legal marketing and services group NAHL narrowed annual losses, even as revenue fell, thanks to lower expenses including impairment charges.

Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.3 million.

Revenue fell 20% to £40.9 million and underlying operating profit fell 45% to £5.7 million as Covid-19 restrictions weighed.

NAHL said revenue in the first four months of 2021 had fallen 19% year-on-year, in line with its expectations.

Notwithstanding potential further government Covid-19 restrictions, it was anticipating a return to pre-pandemic trends in its markets during 2022.

'We are optimistic about the future and, notwithstanding any further setbacks with Covid-19, we expect to see profits in 2021 exceed those in 2020,' chairman Tim Aspinall said.






