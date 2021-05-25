StockMarketWire.com - Building products company Epwin said performance in the year to date had continued to be strong, with revenue up 56% from last year in the first four months of the year.
Revenue was also 9% ahead of 2019, predominantly 'driven by demand from the RMI market,' the company said.
'The outlook for the current year continues to be favourable, notwithstanding the raw material cost inflation and supply chain issues, which we are managing proactively,' it added.
At 9:17am: [LON:EPWN] Epwin Group Plc share price was 0p at 78.4p
