StockMarketWire.com - Software advertising group Tremor International reported a large rise in first-quarter earnings after its revenue almost doubled.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months through March had jumped to $27.5 million, up from $0.5 million year-on-year.
Revenue rose 96% to $63.0 million.
'Management remain confident in the medium to long-term prospects of the company with Tremor well-placed to further benefit from the ongoing resurgence in the global digital advertising industry,' the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:TRMR] Tremor International LTD share price was 0p at 226p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: