StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems said it had formed a collaboration with Swansea University Medical School to measure levels environmentally persistent pollutants.
The pair would utilising Microsaic's equipment, to develop a monitoring platform capable of measuring per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at source and within a laboratory setting.
'This will be used to establish the health impacts of the broader range of PFAS pollutants,' the company said.
'Through partnership with stakeholders in the environmental sector, this collaboration is designed to better inform pollution remediation, improve management processes for reduced emission and promote safer handling of PFAS chemicals.'
At 9:44am: [LON:MSYS] Microsaic Systems PLC share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
