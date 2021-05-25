StockMarketWire.com - Inflammatory diseases and cancer focused Tiziana Life Sciences said the first patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis was dosed in a treatment trial.
The trial was testing nasally administered Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA.
This clinical study would continue for six months to evaluate routine safety, tolerability, and neurological behaviours.
It also would examine microglial activation, immunological and neurodegenerative markers to assess clinical responses following the treatment regimen.
At 9:51am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: