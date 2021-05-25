StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain said it had joined the newly formed Bitcoin Mining Council to collectively promote energy transparency and improve sustainable mining practices.
On Sunday 23 May 2021, North American miners came together - in a meeting organised by Michael Saylor - and agreed to form a Bitcoin Mining Council to 'collectively promote energy transparency and improve sustainable mining practices,' the company said.
Alongside Argo Blockchain, companies in attendance included: MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital, Hut 8, Marathon, HIVE, Core Scientific, Blockcap and Riot Blockchain.
