StockMarketWire.com - Pathfinder has appointed Mark Gasson as non-executive director with immediate effect.
Gasson has 35 years’ experience in gold and base metals exploration and development across Africa and South America.
He has served as both a director, and as Exploration Manager, of numerous mining companies and has direct experience in assessing mineral sands projects.
Gasson has been instrumental in major discoveries including one million tonnes of contained copper at Tiger Resources' Kipoi Mine, 250,000 tonnes of tin (grading at 3.5% tin) at Alphamin Resources' Bisie Tin Project, three million ounces of gold at Amani Gold's Giro Project, two billion tonnes of lithium for AVZ Minerals - all in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - and two million ounces of gold in Tanzania.
