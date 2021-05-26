StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it had priced a six tranche global bond offering totalling $7 billion.
The bond offering was expected to close on 28 May 2021.
AstraZeneca said it expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the Alexion acquisition and for general corporate purposes.
Notes issued by AstraZeneca included $1.40 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 0.300%, maturing 26 May 2023; and $0.75 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.000%, maturing 28 May 2051.
Notes issued by AstraZeneca Finance LLC included $1.60 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 0.700%, maturing 28 May 2024; $1.25 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 1.200%, maturing 28 May 2026; $1.25 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 1.750%, maturing 28 May 2028; and $0.75 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 2.250%, maturing 28 May 2031.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
