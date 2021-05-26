StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Oxford Metrics swung to a modest first-half profit after its revenue edged higher.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March amounted to £1.0 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.1 million, as revenue rose to £15.3 million, up from £15.0 million.
Oxford Metrics did not declare an interim dividend.
'Oxford Metrics has traded well in the first half delivering both revenue and profit improvements, with key metrics tracking ahead,' chief executive Nick Bolton said.
'Strong cash generation has continued providing the group with a resilient platform to operate through the challenging environment.'
'While restrictions continue to vary in many of the countries we serve, we have been encouraged by the return to more normal levels for Vicon's markets, particularly in the US, and, for Yotta, we expect a return to more normal trading conditions in the second half.'
'We do expect to be second-half weighted in terms of revenue as has historically been the case, and given the promising sales pipeline for both of our businesses and this solid first half performance, the board remains confident the business is in-line with achieving its full year expectations.'
At 8:43am: [LON:OMG] Oxford Metrics Plc share price was 0p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: