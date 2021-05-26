StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said warned on profit as order delays were expected to hurt margin in fiscal 2022.
Overall performance revenue expectations were unchanged, but the mix of revenues was expected to see a reduction in the overall margin and result in a lower rate of profit growth, the company warned.
'The group has seen some potential orders delayed over the course of the year, notably at EID, in part arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these orders are now expected to be secured in 2022 and 2023,' it added.
The guidance was provided alongside an annual update that showed performance was in line with its expectations.
The group's closing order book grew to £240 million from £183.3 million last year.
Final results for the year ended 30 April 2021 were expected to be released in late July 2021.
At 9:01am: [LON:CHRT] Cohort PLC share price was 0p at 589p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
