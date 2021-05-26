StockMarketWire.com - Execution software provider i-nexus Global reported narrower first-half losses as cost cuts offset a decline in revenue. For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.43 million from £2.16 million, while revenue fell to £2.01 million from £2.27 million.
The losses were reduced 'significantly as a result of last year's cost control exercise,' the company said.
'Our strategic focus continues to be on growing repeatable, incremental sales, while operating within our financial means,' it added.
At 9:11am: [LON:INX] Inexus Global Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
