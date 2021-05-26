StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Panther Securities swung to a full-year profit, thanks to positive movements in the value of its investment properties.

Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to £2.6 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £5.0 million.

Rental revenue fell to £13.1 million, down from £14.2 million.

Panther Securities proposed a final dividend of 6p per share, adding to an interim dividend of 6p.

'I am pleased that I am able to present the results for the year ended 31 December 2020, which, by anybody's view, has been a most unusual year,' chairman Andrew Perloff said.


At 9:20am: [LON:PNS] Panther Securities PLC share price was 0p at 175p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com