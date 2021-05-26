StockMarketWire.com - Telit Communications has launched the commercial operations of its mobile core network, Telit NExT, enabling turnkey services that give enterprises, IoT service providers and other users access to over 600 2G, 3G and 4G networks in 190 countries.
The IoT conceived core network is a key element in the expansion of Telit's cloud and connectivity offering and the latest example of Telit's commitment to providing the entire ecosystem with services and solutions that enable seamless, flexible, reliable connectivity.
Tomer Lavie, head of Telit's Connectivity Business Unit, said: 'Reliable, secure, seamless, and cost-effective connectivity is the lifeblood of every commercial, industrial, and consumer IoT deployment. The state-of-the-art architecture of the Telit NExT network enables new business models for packaging and pricing services for enterprises, IoT service providers and others for quickly rolling out IoT deployments from a few to millions of devices.
'Once those deployments are launched and scaled, we provide easy-to-use tools to manage and secure devices, so that our network delivers the business and operating results that meet customers' parameters including speed, QoS, support and others.'
