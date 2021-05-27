StockMarketWire.com - SmartSpace has announced a reshuffle of its board as it 'realigns itself' as a pure play SaaS-focused business.
Diana Syer Bartlett will step down from her role as non-executive director to allow the appointment of someone that has the experience to take the business through its next stage of development, the company said.
She joined the board in October 2013 and helped transform the business from what was a group of telecoms and IT services companies to a more software-focused firm.
Chief financial officer, Bruce Morrison will also leave the company. He joined the board in November 2018 to help in the transition and the onboarding of our Space Connect acquisition and the disposal of our Enterprise business last year.
During his time with the business he was instrumental in implementing robust financial systems and in ensuring the business had a capable finance team in place.
Both will stand down from the board on 27 May 2021, and will not be seeking re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Both will remain with the business for a short period to allow a smooth transition.
Kristian (Kris) Shaw, currently financial controller and company secretary will move to the position of group CFO. Shaw has been with SmartSpace since January 2019 and prior to joining the company spent seven years leading the finance team at Agrokultura AB, a Swedish listed agri-business.
Philip Wood has been appointed as independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee.
