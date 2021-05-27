StockMarketWire.com - Media technology company Amino Technologies acquired Nordija, a Danish streaming and Pay TV platform specialist, for €5.3 million.
Nordija, which would be integrated into the group's 24i business, will 'enhance and scale the group's end-to-end video streaming portfolio,' the company said.
'Nordija brings to 24i its strong TV as a Service platform software, an expert team and deep experience with a wide ecosystem of technology partners and customers,' it added.
At 9:30am: [LON:AMO] Amino Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 119p
