StockMarketWire.com - Ethernity Networks said it had a won a $2 million in customer orders from Tarana Wireless to supply its telco/cloud networks hardware.
The orders included $740,000 for delivery in 2021, which represented an increase of about 50% over the previous expectations of the customer.
The remaining $1.26m in orders were for 2022, based on Tarana's current 2022 sales commitments, and this 'amount could increase as demand for Tarana's G1 fixed wireless product continues to grow. Additional orders are expected for 2023,' the company said.
'The rate of deployment has exceeded original expectations as evidenced by the accelerated orders we have now received from Tarana for this year and next,' it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:ENET] Ethernity Networks Ltd share price was 0p at 21.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
