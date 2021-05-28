CA
31/05/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
31/05/2021 13:30 balance of payments
01/06/2021 13:30 GDP
01/06/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 13:30 building permits
CH
01/06/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/06/2021 08:00 GDP
01/06/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
31/05/2021 03:30 manufacturing PMI
31/05/2021 03:30 non-manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
03/06/2021 04:15 services PMI
DE
31/05/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
01/06/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
01/06/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
03/06/2021 08:55 services PMI
ES
31/05/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
01/06/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 08:00 unemployment
03/06/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
31/05/2021 09:00 monetary developments in euro area (M3)
01/06/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 10:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 CPI
02/06/2021 10:00 PPI
03/06/2021 09:00 services PMI
FR
01/06/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 11:00 OECD CPI
03/06/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
01/06/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 11:00 unemployment
03/06/2021 01:01 services PMI
IT
31/05/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
01/06/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 09:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 GDP
03/06/2021 08:45 services PMI
JP
31/05/2021 00:50 retail sales
31/05/2021 00:50 industrial production
31/05/2021 02:00 steel imports & exports statistics
31/05/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
31/05/2021 06:00 housing starts
31/05/2021 06:00 construction orders
01/06/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 00:50 monetary base
03/06/2021 01:30 services PMI
UK
01/06/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 09:30 money and credit
03/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
US
01/06/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/06/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
02/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
02/06/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
03/06/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
03/06/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
03/06/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/06/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
03/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
03/06/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
