StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said Tagrisso had been approved in the European Union to treat patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the ADAURA phase 3 trial.
In the trial, adjuvant treatment with Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83% in patients with Stage II and IIIA disease.
'In the early stages of lung cancer, where tumour resection is possible but recurrence is far too common, adjuvant Tagrisso has shown an unprecedented disease-free survival benefit for patients with EGFR mutations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
