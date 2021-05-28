StockMarketWire.com - Galantas Gold reported a narrower net losses for the first quarter ended March following a reduction in costs.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net losses were C$640,000, down from C$680,000 last year.
Concentrate sales provisional revenues totalled US$ 567,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to US $ 186,000 for the first quarter of 2020.
But until the mine commenced commercial production, the net proceeds from concentrate sales were being offset against development assets, the company said.
General administrative expenses fell to $505,000 from $657,000.
