StockMarketWire.com - Scottish American Investment Company has announced chairman Peter Moon will retire and step down at its AGM in April 2022.
The board has chosen Lord Macpherson of Earl's Court, GCB to become chairman when Moon retires. Lord Macpherson joined the Board in 2016 and was appointed senior independent director in 2019.
He is currently chairman of C Hoare and Co, a director of British Land, a member of the Advisory Council of Arcus Infrastructure Partners and a visiting Professor at King's College, London.
Lord Macpherson was Permanent Secretary to the Treasury from 2005 to 2016.
