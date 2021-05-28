StockMarketWire.com - RA International Group, a specialist provider of services to humanitarian, governmental and commercial organisations globally, has announced that 9,865 ordinary shares of 10 pence each were transferred out of treasury in settlement of certain employee share options.

Settlement of the transfer will occur on 28 May 2021. Following the transfer, the total number of ordinary shares in issue and admitted to trading on AIM will remain at 173,575,741, comprising 1,912,768 ordinary shares held in treasury and 171,662,973 ordinary shares with voting rights.


