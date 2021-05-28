StockMarketWire.com - AIB Group has appointed CFO Donal Galvin to its board as an executive director, with immediate effect.
He has held his current role since March 2019, initially joining as group treasurer in 2013.
Previously, he held a number of senior roles at Mizuho Securities Asia and Rabobank International.
AIB Group CEO Colin Hunt said: 'This appointment recognises the significant impact which Donal has made since his appointment as CFO in the optimisation of our capital structure, the embedding of cost discipline and generally in his leadership and engagement with our stakeholders.'
