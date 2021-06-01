StockMarketWire.com - Digital technology company Kainos announced the acquisition of Cloudator Oy's Workday division, expanding its presence in Europe.
Cloudator, one of the most experienced Workday Services Partners in the Nordics, was founded in 2011 in Helsinki, Finland.
'The acquisition of Cloudator's Workday segment will further increase Kainos' Workday presence in Europe, adding 55 specialist Workday employees across the continent,' the company said.
The terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: