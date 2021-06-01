StockMarketWire.com - Scottish house builder Springfield Properties said it expected its annual profit and revenue to be 'significantly' ahead of market expectations.
The company said strong build and sales activity in the first half had been sustained throughout the year.
It also had sold around 200 land plots across two of its large developments to two national housebuilders.
'The group has also continued to substantially reduce net debt throughout the year,' Springfield said
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
