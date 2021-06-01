StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm M&C Saatchi upgraded its annual profit forecasts after winning new work.
Final results for the full year would be 'ahead of consensus expectations', the company said in a trading update.
Trading in the first four months of the year had been better than anticipated, with new business performance 'robust'.
New clients ranged from the first digital UK Census campaign, to a performance marketing campaign for dating app Tinder across Southeast Asia.
M&C Saatchi also announced that it had entered into a committed revolving facility agreement with National Westminster Bank and Barclays Bank for up to £47 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: