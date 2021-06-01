StockMarketWire.com - Independent publisher Bloomsbury Publishing said it completed the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of Red Globe Press for £3.7 million.
The agreement, which was announced 23 April, was for the acquisition of certain assets of Red Globe Press, the academic imprint, from Macmillan Education Limited, a part of Springer Nature.
At 9:06am: [LON:BMY] Bloomsbury Publishing PLC share price was 0p at 258p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: