StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics and cancer therapies company Avacta said its expected to receive confirmation of registration of the AffiDX test for the UK market from the UK health authority shortly.
The company also confirmed that the submission of the Declaration of Conformity had also been made to a competent authority in a European Union member state to enable marketing and sale of the AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test in the EU.
The company also said that a social media post on 27 May, reporting a rejection of a filing of a Declaration of Conformity of a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test from Mologic, was an unrelated Mologic antigen test.
Mologic, the company's partner was is responsible for the regulatory submission of the AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test.
'The company looks forward to updating the market shortly on the responses from the Competent Authorities in the UK and EU and on commercial progress for its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test,' it added.
