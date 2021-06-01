StockMarketWire.com - Lightweight solar panel maker Verditek said it would raise up to $0.5 million from the issuing a corporate green bond.
The bond, yielding 7%, was being issued through crowdfunding platform Crowd for Angels, which was underwriting the first £225,000.
The bond term was two years and interest would be paid quarterly.
At 9:31am: [LON:VDTK] Verditek Plc share price was 0p at 9.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
