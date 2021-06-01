StockMarketWire.com - Analytics-as-a-service company Actual Experience reported narrower annual losses as lower costs offset a decline in revenue.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.2 million from £3.0 million, while revenue fell to £889,467 from £971,516.
The fall in revenue reflected 'the cancellation of small legacy accounts,' the company said.
Administrative costs amounted to £2,632,341, compared to £3,127,535 in the six months to 31 March 2020.
'This reduction resulted from the decrease in headcount following the restructuring of operations in February 2020,' the company said.
'Since the start of the calendar year, direct sales and marketing activities have already created significant new opportunities with a number of well-known global blue-chip organisations, and there is clear promise of more to come,' it added.
